Was Jharkhand CM Soren's Security Deputed To Alleged Mining Strongman Who Hoarded AK-47s?

Days after Jharkhand illegal mining middleman Prem Prakash's arrest post the recovery of two AK-47s in raids at his residence in Ranchi, the Enforcement Directorate made a massive submission before a Jharkhand court on Wednesday. In a document of the ED accessed by Republic, on the basis of which the agency got Prem Prakash's custody, it has submitted that the 'two AK-47 rifles were allotted to two security personnel who were deputed for security duty at Chief Minister (Jharkhand) House, on paper'.

"However, orally they were asked to report to the accused Prem Prakash, and these two personnel were illegally accompanying Prem Prakash and his family to several places in public," the agency further said, adding that this was to create an impression of Prakash as a 'powerful man' in the public eye, for him to able to 'carry out illegal activities'.

On August 24, ED raided the residence among other premises of Prem Prakash and found 60 cartridges besides the two AK-47s. The raids were conducted in relation to the Mining case, and the very next day, Prem Prakash was arrested- the third to be arrested by the Central agency in the matter. Earlier, the ED had arrested one Pankaj Mishra and his associate Bachhu Yadav.

Earlier, the ED had drawn a link between Prem Prakash and the aide of Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra. The remand copy read, "Investigation reveals that the proceeds of crime out of the illegal mining is generated in cash and is also being transferred to Prem Prakash (Accused) who is hand in gloves with Pankaj Mishra and his associates in operating illegal mining activities and laundering proceeds of crime."

CBI dents Jharkhand CMO's claim

Pertinently, post-Prakash's arrest, the office of Chief Minister Hemant Soren issued a media release stating that it has a 'strong objection to the manner in which certain media platforms reported the ED raids in Ranchi and other places'.

"Certain reports by media platforms, including a few national TV news channels, point to a misleading poly and attempt to intentionally link the Jharkhand CM to a private individual...without any legitimate reason or evidence as per law. This is in violation of the dignity of the public office of a CM," the release read, adding that 'the sinister designs will be dealt as per law'.

Pertinently, this comes at a time when the Soren government is in limbo with Governor Ramesh Bais yet to respond to the Election Commission's alleged recommendation to disqualify Hemant Soren as the Member of the Legislative Assembly over the Bharatiya Janata Party's complaint for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.