Was Murder Of Karnataka BJP Yuva Secretary Pre-planned? Big Hint By CM Bommai

In a massive statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru may have been a 'pre-planned conspiracy' given the BJP-led government's 'head-on stance' against extremists. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bommai stated that a 'thorough investigation' had been ordered into the matter and arrests would follow soon. Republic has learnt that 6 teams will investigate the murder case. At least 15 people have been picked up so far.

"The anger of the people is not against the government, it is justified for the people to be angry about this incident, I have ordered a thorough investigation into this matter. Home Minister has given all the necessary directions after talking to the SP, about this murder. Whoever is behind will be arrested soon, this area is close to the border of Kerala, that's why the investigation is being done in Kerala too. Why this happened, how it happened is a matter of investigation, soon everything will be clear about this," said Basavaraj Bommai.

"This murder happened at the time when Praveen was alone. The killers came from behind and attacked him. We will arrest the accused soon and strict action will be taken against them. This is a pre-planned conspiracy. Since our government is taking these extremists head-on, they are doing such acts out of anger. I want to assure you that such people will not be spared," he added.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader murdered

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Bellare late Tuesday evening. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop was attacked by bike-borne assailants with a machete while returning home. He succumbed to his injuries.

The incident triggered outrage in the southern state, with protests breaking out in Dakshina Kannada where many BJP workers demanded justice for Nettaru. In Karnataka's Bellare and Puttur, "we want justice" slogans were raised by BJP workers.

Following the widespread protests in the city, Section 144 section has been imposed in Puttur and heavy security has been deployed in the area. Three Talukas of Dakshin Kannada district have called for a voluntary bandh. The Puttur, Sulia, and Kadaba Talukas will remain shut today in protest against the BJP worker's murder. Two private education institutions have also declared a holiday in Puttur.