Was NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Aware Of Ajit Pawar's Revolt? Here's What We Know

NCP factions led by President Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday, July 5, called on a meeting to showcase the strength of their camps. While the latter claims to have the support of the majority of MLAs and has staked his claim on the party symbol, the former said that the symbol is going nowhere. The tussle began on July 2, when Ajit Pawar along with eight other MLAs took oath as ministers in the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

As the ownership of the NCP has intensified now, Republic Media Network accessed a press note from the Ajit Pawar faction which revealed that he has already been unanimously elected as the party's President. In a press note released today, the Ajit faction said the Election Commission (EC) has been informed through an affidavit that he was elected NCP chief through a resolution dated June 30, 2023, signed by an "overwhelming majority" of members of NCP, both from the legislative and organisational wing.

Did Sharad Pawar know about the revolt?

The fact that Ajit Pawar was unanimously elected as NCP chief before his defection to the Shinde government raises the question of whether Sharad Pawar was aware of what followed. Republic has learnt that the Ajit faction filed the affidavit before the EC on July 30 followed by 40 odd affidavits of MLAs, MPs and MLCs to prove its strength. But, Sharad Pawar's statements earlier in the day hint otherwise as he said that "Ajit should have spoken to me if he had any problems."

The Sharad Pawar camp is seeking to disqualify the rebels as senior leader Jayant Patil filed a caveat on July 3 seeking disqualification of the nine MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Shinde cabinet. Reacting to this move, the Ajit faction said in the release, "An attempt is being made by certain elements within the NCP to spread a sense of fear and confusion amongst the elected representatives of the NCP and also the party cadre working in different organisational posts of NCP."

Arguing that Ajit Pawar is "the leader of NCP Legislative Party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and this decision was also ratified by the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs," the rebel camp including senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil is asserting itself as the real NCP. In addition to this, Ajit Pawar is also eyeing the NCP symbol and has filed a petition before the Election Commission under Para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968. His uncle Sharad Pawar, however, who founded the NCP in 1999 is willing to fight back for the symbol and said at the party meeting earlier in the day that he won't let anyone snatch it away.

Asserting his camp as the original NCP, supremo Sharad Pawar has also expelled Patel (former working President) from the party along with Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare.