Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Deplaned In Germany? Airline Lufthansa Issues Vague Statement

On Akali Dal's allegations of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned in Germany after allegedly being inebriated, airline Lufthansa issued a vague statement on Monday. With multiple requests on Twitter to confirm if Mann was the reason for the delay of the scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi, the German carrier on the microblogging site accepted that it departed 'later than originally planned' and attributed this to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards," the statement by the airline carrier read. The carrier, however, remained silent on whether or not Mann was deplaned.

Stir over Bhagwant Mann allegedly being deplaned

This came after reports that Mann, who was on an eight-day visit to Germany, was removed from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi. The claims triggered a huge outcry with opposition parties saying the Punjab Chief Minister has "shamed Punjabis" across the world. Leading the opposition was the Shiromani Akali Dal, whose spokesperson, Arshdeep Singh in an exclusive with Republic TV, cited an eyewitness who allegedly revealed the entire episode.

Singh claimed, "An eyewitness reported that he was drunk and was deplaned from the Lufthansa flight. Being a private company Lufthansa, it is understandable that it does not want to get into any controversy. But the reason is that Bhagwant Mann was drunk, he was unable to take the flight, and he was even accompanied by his wife. These are the reports by an eyewitness who was in the same flight."

AAP has strongly denied the claims of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned in Germany's Frankfurt airport and termed the reports 'false and frivolous'.