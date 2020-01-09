'Was Your Family Part Of Freedom Struggle?': Kamal Nath's Personal Attack On PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether any of his ancestors fought for India's Independence from British rule. Addressing party workers in Bhopal, questioned the BJP for teaching nationalism to Congress and others. Nath was there to attend the training programme of the Seva Dal.

"Have you heard Modi Ji speak of the youth and farmers? They teach the Congress party about nationalism. Modiji, tell us one name from your party who was part of the independence struggle. At least name one relative or forefather who was part of the struggle. These are those who teach us nationalism," Kamal Nath said.

Nath targets NRC

The CM also slammed PM Modi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said that the NRC was based on religion. "They talk about NRC. What is the meaning of NRC? When you will go for registration they will ask what's your religion? What was your father's religion?"

Just an act of diversion

He added, "We are more concerned about what's not written in the NRC and CAA than what's written. We have to read the fine lines of the law. The BJP just wants to divert attention from critical issues like they did in Lok Sabha elections. They run away from questions and just want to keep diverting. Does the PM talk about youth, farmers and women anymore? He doesn't."

IT cell for Seva Dal

Furthermore, Kamal Nath announced that Madhya Pradesh will have an active IT cell for the Congress party's Seva Dal. "It will be a command centre for the Seva Dal at the national level. I will give all the resources," Kamal Nath stated. This unit will bridge the gap between people and the party through the use of digital communication, he added.

