'Wasn't Delhi Govt Supporting It?' Asks NCW Chief As Farmers' Tractor Rally Turns Violent

Violent clashes broke out as the agitating farmers' tractor rally entered the national capital amid India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the farmers' tractor rally is not a peaceful demonstration. After committing that peaceful protest will be organised, complete mayhem was witnessed as farmers clashed with the police and vandalized buses after breaking barricades. NCW chief tweeted and said that it seems 'gundas' are a big part of this demonstration.

Taking law and order in the hands is not peaceful demonstration. Seems gundas are big part of this demonstration. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 26, 2021

Sharma further said the protesters came prepared with lathis and stones and are now beating police.

In the garb of peaceful rally these so called farmers entered city and beating police. They came prepared with lathies and stones. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 26, 2021

In yet another tweet Sharma targeted the Delhi government and raised questions as to why the Delhi govt didn't think about the residents of Delhi? 'Are they really poor farmers?' She added that advantage is being taken of the word 'Annadata'.

Wasn't Delhi gov. supporting it? Did they think of residents of Delhi? — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 26, 2021

Taking advantage of word ANNDATA...are they poor farmers with whom people show sympathy? — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 26, 2021

As farmers breached Red Fort, in her latest tweet, NCW Chief stated that Gundas (Hooligans) have entered Red Fort and shame on people who are supporting them.

Gundas entered Lalkila..shame on them and people supporting them — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 26, 2021

Even as violence broke out in the tractor march held by farmers in the national capital, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait has denied reports of violence and claimed that the march is peaceful. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the tractor march is peaceful, even as farmers broke barricades and vandalised buses at ITO in New Delhi. He said that the Centre should repeal the farm laws and farmers will continue to protest. As the farmers' entered New Delhi during their tractor march on January 26, tear gas shells were fired near the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, and the farmers were seen heckling the police personnel near ITO. Visuals also show that farmers are carrying sticks, despite the Delhi Police circular stating it clearly that they are not allowed to carry any weapon. They proceeded to storm the Red Fort and plant a flag there that wasn't the Tricolour.

