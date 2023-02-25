WATCH | AAP Neta Who Collapsed Amid MCD Brawl Speaks Up: 'I Went To Save Mayor'

The Aam Aadmi Party councillor named Ashok Madhav who was seen collapsing during the mayhem inside the Delhi Civic Centre on Friday evening said mayor Shelly Oberoi was about to be attacked by BJP councillers and he went in to intervene which led to him getting attacked. Madhav, speaking to Republic, said, "A BJP councillor caught hold of me and started beating me with shoes." Asked how he was doing now, Madhav said he was doing better than a while ago. Ashok Madhav was at the demonstration which AAP had launched outside the Kamla Market Police station following the mayhem at the MCD House.

Delhi Mayor claims she had to run for her life

After violence erupted inside the Delhi Civic Centre, mayor Shelly Oberoi pinned the blame of the scuffle on the BJP and said the BJP had launched a 'fatal attack' on her and she had to run for her life. Oberoi spoke to Republic as police were trying to remove AAP leaders who had gathered outside the police station. Oberoi had earlier tweeted that she was seeking an urgent meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Requested an urgent appointment with the @DelhiPolice Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House! — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) February 24, 2023

"Requested an urgent appointment with the @DelhiPolice Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House!" Shelly Oberoi wrote in her tweet.

Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object: BJP's Meenakshi Sharma

Meanwhile, BJP's Meenakshi Sharma showed the media that she was bleeding from a cut on her forearm. "Someone from AAP hit be with a sharp object. It was done by a male councillor. They have not allowed a single House to sustain. Don't know if she (Shelly Oberoi) is Delhi's mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders from Kejriwal and other masters," Sharma told ANI.

Standing committee polls now on Feb 27

The ruckus at the civic centre ensured that Delhi will have to wait longer for a standing committee, having already waited for over two months to get a mayor elected. Shelly Oberoi announced that the standing committee polls will now be held on Monday, February 27.