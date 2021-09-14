Kicking off its campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party started a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on Tuesday. A huge crowd of AAP workers gathered today for the Yatra that commenced from the Gulab Bari town in Faizabad.

The Tiranga rally was led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and State party President Sabhajit Singh. The AAP leaders waved the tricolour standing atop a truck that was surrounded by hundreds of workers, who raised slogans for the party.

In an attempt to counter the ruling BJP's alleged 'fake nationalism', the AAP is looking to introduce 'true nationalism' to UP people. Flaunting its 'Desh Bhakti' curriculum, the AAP has said that its nationalism involves providing good education to every child and protection to the vulnerable.

देख कर देशभक्तों की मुस्कुराहट,

फर्ज़ी राष्ट्रवादियों की बढ़ गई है घबराहट।



प्रभु राम की अयोध्या नगरी में AAP नेताओं की अगुआई में भाईचारे और एकता के नारों के साथ लहराते तिरंगे बता रहे हैं सही अर्थों में बापू के सपने वाला रामराज आने वाला है।#Tiranga_Sankalp_Yatra pic.twitter.com/CUD4oxshgk — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) September 14, 2021

The Delhi Deputy CM asserted that a government that works on the issue of education, health, employment, and women's safety should be formed in Uttar Pradesh.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh elected the Yogi government four years ago. The BJP had promised to get rid of corruption and goonda-raj. They vowed to give jobs to the youth and double the farmers' income. But not a single promise has been fulfilled yet. The people of UP are feeling cheated in all sectors," he claimed.

'AAP brought true Ram Rajya in Delhi'

Sisodia, who arrived in Ayodhya on Monday, paid a visit to the Ram Lalla shrine, where the Ram Temple is being constructed. Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Deputy CM had said that the saints of Ayodhya have blessed the Aam Aadmi Party. He added that Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister in the entire country to run his government taking inspiration from Lord Ram.

"Many leaders talk about bringing 'Ram Rajya' in the country, but everyone knows what the BJP actually does in the name of Lord Ram. But the AAP is running the Delhi government based on the principles of Ram Rajya, taking inspiration from the deity himself," he said.

The 403-seat UP Assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.