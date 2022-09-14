WATCH: AAP Takes Filmy Jibe At 'Salesman Of Decade' Congress Over Its Goa Embarrassment

In what can be seen as a deja vu of sorts in Goa's political landscape, 8 of 11 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP, and the AAP could not help but mock both the parties on Wednesday. On its official Twitter handle, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party shared an edited clipping of an auction scene from the Bollywood blockbuster Welcome, and captioned it as 'Salesman of the Decade--Congress'. Rahul Gandhi is shown as the auctioneer while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were seen as bidders for under-the-hammer Congress MLAs.

What happened to the vow? 8 of 11 MLAs switch sides

Taking added 'precaution' probably keeping in mind the 2019 exodus when ten of its 15 MLAs in Goa had joined the BJP overnight, before the February 14 elections, all the Congress candidates had taken a vow at a temple and a church after filing their nomination papers that they will not leave the party if elected.

However, overriding their vow, 8 of 11 Congress MLAs switched to BJP in Goa, in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This included former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat, who led the party campaign in the state elections earlier this year, and the current Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Michael Lobo.The others are Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. The development came after a meeting was convened by Michael Lobo.

In its first response to the party falling apart, Congress' Communication in charge Jairam Ramesh said 'Operation kichad in Goa was fast-tracked because of the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra'. "A daily dose of diversion and disinformation is handed out to undermine the yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP," he wrote.