WATCH: Ajit Pawar's First Response On Fadnavis Leading BJP Walkout Amid Maha Floor-test

Soon after Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi won the floor test, NCP leader Ajit Pawar clarified and explained how appointement fo protem speaker is not unconstitutional. Speaking to media outside the assembly, he said, "The appointment of pro tem speaker is not unconstitutional. We had submitted names of three people to the governor - Dilip Walse-Patil, Ajit Pawar, KC Padvi. Those three people were chosen among 15 others, out of that the Governor chose Dilip Walse-Patil."



Clarifying about the speaker's election, he said: "Tomorrow there is the election for Speaker's post. We will know by 2 PM or so who will be the speaker of the house. As per today's discussion, I think Nana Patole will be selected." Amid Maharashtra's on emonth political crisis, Ajit Pawar extended support to Fadnavis led-BJP government. He took oath as the Deputy CM alongwith Fadnavis as CM. After 4 days, he resigned stating that he does not have the support of fellow NCP MLAs. During the entire controversy, he maintained that he is an NCP leader.

Earlier Devendra Fadnavis said that the oath-taking and the session was illegal. "Today's session is invalid. The last assembly session was ended with the national anthem. It is an unconstitutional session. The oath taken by MLAs is also invalid, as the format has been mentioned in the Constitution. Some people invoked Bal Thackeray in their oaths, they removed his title. The CM's oath and vote of the MLAs are completely invalid and illegal. Never before in India have we seen that the protem Speaker was removed. In the history of the House, it has never happened that a floor test is held while the Speaker elections are not conducted. There shouldn't be a floor test. If their Speaker is not elected, their government will fall. That is why they are using tactics."



The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

