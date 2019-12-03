WATCH: Amit Shah Clears Air On Security Breach At Priyanka Vadra's Residence; Lists Action

In a thunderous response over the security breach of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the breach occurred due to misinformation by the Congress but steps have been taken. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Home Minister added that the incident was probed and 3 officials have been suspended. He further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was supposed to arrive in the vehicle but Congress worker Sharda Tyagi arrived, leading to the situation.

"They got information that Rahul Gandhi is going to come to meet her in a black Tata Safari. After that, a black Tata Safari arrived, and in it, instead of Rahul Gandhi, Congress worker Sharada Tyagi came to meet her along with 4 other party workers. It was a coincidence that it was a black car, and at the same time, they came instead of Rahul Gandhi. We ordered a probe in it and suspended 3 person responsible and IG is inquiring. We don't want to take a .001% chance. If you are concerned about security, write to Home Ministry, speak to Security agencies in person, do not publicise it to increase the risk," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Congress workers breached security?

A day after the reports on the security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, sources on Tuesday, have reported that the car which drove into the residence allegedly belonged to Congress workers. Moreover, sources report one of the female occupants was a candidate fielded to contest elections. Sources report that the occupants were cleared from the main gate itself. Sources state that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi allegedly knew the occupants and agreed to pose for a photo. The occupants all allegedly belonged to one family and a child was also reportedly present in the party. Incidentally, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the SPG Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, which revokes SPG security to all except the PM and the family residing with him on Tuesday.

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

Meanwhile, on Monday, a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

SPG bill passed

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed in the by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after its was passed by the Lok Sabha last Wednesday. The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. The 2019 Bill also states that a former Prime Minister will be provided SPG cover only for a period of five years after he or she leaves the office. This means that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be under SPG cover currently.

