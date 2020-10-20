WATCH: Arnab Goswami Confronts Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath On His Sexist Jibe At Imarti Devi

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday confronted former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on his sexist jibe at BJP's Imarti Devi. In an exclusive telephonic conversation during 'The Debate', Nath neither elaborated on what he meant by calling Devi as 'item' nor apologised for it. While mentioning that he was ready to have a debate with Arnab, Nath abruptly cut the call.

#SackKamalNath | Arnab Goswami confronts Kamal Nath LIVE on The Debate on his 'item' insult.



Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/U7LT6hWDs3 — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2020

Kamal Nath stirs controversy

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology on Monday, he maintained that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures.

He added that BJP was trying to distract people by raking up such an issue. However, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi disapproved of Nath's remark. He stressed that no politician from any party should treat women with disrespect. When asked about Gandhi's reaction, Nath refused to back down from his stance. Ruling out the need to apologise, he reiterated that he had already clarified the context in which he made the 'item' remark. So far, the Congress party has not initiated any disciplinary action against the former MP CM.

MP CM demands honest apology

Meanwhile, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to Nath urging him to tender an 'honest' apology for his sexist 'item' remark. Observing that Nath was continuously justifying his remark, the MP CM contended that it was inappropriate for a senior leader to come up with unnecessary arguments to hide his own fault. In his letter, Chouhan also castigated the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly for the atrocities against women during the Congress government's tenure. Maintaining that Nath's behaviour was against the tradition of the state, he opined that such a comment could give encouragement to crimes against women.

Read: Scindia Says By-polls A Matter Of Self-respect As Imarti Devi Breaks Down Over 'item' Jibe