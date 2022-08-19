WATCH: Arnab Goswami's 16 Questions On The Liquor Scam In Delhi

Amid the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami put forth a series of 16 questions on the Liquor scam:

Arnab's 16 Questions On The #LiquorScam:

Did Arvind Kejriwal know about the introduction of the excise policy to promote the liquor industry in Delhi? Did private liquor players make hundreds of crores extra because of the leeway the Kejriwal government's policy gave them? Was the import pass fee for crates of beer removed by the Kejriwal government? Did the Kejriwal government waive the tendered license fee for liquor sellers? What was the logic on the basis of which the Kejriwal government allowed two liquor vendors in each ward? What was the need to allow restaurant bars to sell liquor up to 3 am across Delhi? Meaning selling liquor in restaurants almost till dawn. Is Manish Sisodia the minister in charge, is Kejriwal's right-hand man the one who brought in all these changes to the liquor policy? Did this excise policy get withdrawn by the Delhi government a few weeks back? Did the Delhi government suddenly change its very pro-liquor policy after realising that there had been a lot of anger across people in Delhi as well as rampant corruption benefiting the liquor lobbies? Did the Kejriwal government in this cabinet note of which Republic has a copy accept that its decisions helped the liquor mafia in a big way? Kejriwal says he wants to make India no 1, but will he admit that in Delhi he made the liquor mafia number one as a result of his policies? How do the people benefit if the liquor mafia benefits? The Kejriwal government says their liquor policy was aimed at getting more revenue but doesn’t the cabinet note say exactly the opposite, that far from more revenue, the government lost revenue. Is Kejriwal responsible for making Delhi a liquor guzzler more than ever before? In ten years has Kejriwal gone from promising a fight against corruption to defending a flawed and corrupt policy that helps the liquor mafia, what does that do to his image? Can Kejriwal defend his liquor policy on national television? Not the usual charges about being targeted politically.

CBI raids Manish Sisodia & others over Liquor Policy

The CBI is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna. The federal agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought by the AAP government in November last year.

The policy, which came into effect in November 2021, was withdrawn by the Delhi government last month, after the lieutenant governor (L-G) recommended a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies cited in a report by the chief secretary.