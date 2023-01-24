Watch: At 'Know Your Leader' Programme, PM Modi Interacts With Youth At His Residence

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas on Monday, January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with around 80 youngsters who were selected under the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme to participate in the ceremony to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament. The interaction took place at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister was engaged in a candid and free-wheeling interaction with the youngsters. In the interaction, he discussed various facets of the life of Indian nationalist leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and urged youngsters to learn values from his life.

The Prime Minister asked youngsters to know more about his life and his supreme sacrifice by reading biographies. PM Modi said that youth should read biographies of historic personalities to learn the kind of challenges they faced in their lives and how they overcame those challenges.

Had a lively interaction with a group of youngsters from across the country who were a part of the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme. Here are highlights from this programme. pic.twitter.com/0MZRZ5L5lx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023

Speaking to the Prime Minister, youngsters expressed their excitement about getting the unique opportunity to meet the Prime Minister of the nation and to sit in the Central Hall of Parliament. One of the youngsters said, "The programme has also given them an understanding of what Unity in Diversity is as they come across so many individuals from all corners of the country."

How were youngsters selected for the 'Know Your Leader' programme

Around 80 youngsters were selected under the 'Know Your Leader' programme, which has been launched to use the floral tribute functions that took place in Parliament as an effective medium for spreading more knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of the towering national icons among the youth of the country.

Youngsters were selected through an elaborate, objective and merit-based process involving quizzes on the DIKSHA portal and MyGov; elocution/speech competition at district and state levels; and selection from Universities through competition on life and contribution of Netaji. 31 of them also got an opportunity to speak on the contributions of Netaji in the Floral Tributes function organised in the Central Hall of Parliament. They spoke five languages i.e. Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi and Bangla.

In a welcome change from the earlier practice wherein only dignitaries were invited to pay floral tributes to national icons in Parliament, these 80 youngsters were selected from across the country to participate in the floral tribute function in Parliament in honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.