WATCH: "Be In Your Limits", Fumes Asaduddin Owaisi Over Congress Poster Depicting Himself And KCR As Kauravas And 'Democracy' As Draupadi

Telangana Congress committee erupted a massive controversy on Thursday amid their protest against the Election Commission over the discrepancies like deletions of voter's names during the elections.

The Congress on Thursday morning released poster inviting people to join their protest. However, the call-to-protest posters featured a cartoon depicting an episode - where Pandavas lose a bet to their Kaurava cousins - from the Hindu religious epic Mahabharat.

The cartoon projects Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as Kauravas, while democracy is depicted as Draupadi, and State EC as Dushasana and ECI as Bhishma with blindfolds on eyes. Draupadi's saree is depicted as the votes of people.

Hyderabad: Banner put up during Congress protest against the 'failure of Election Commission in Telangana' pic.twitter.com/axKvr4JM5b — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

Retaliating to Congress' controversial cartoon, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Rahul Gandhi-led party, asking a simple question the creators of the cartoon:

"The cartoon that you (Congress) have shown wherein a woman has been shown and her clothes are being taken off, and you have put mine and KCR chief minister's pictures in it. I want to ask the Congress people that if a cartoon of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is made, how will they feel? There will burn in fumes. Remember if in future, except me - I respect Sonia Gandhi a lot - someone would make a cartoon featuring your Sri Sri 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi and your new general secretary (Priyanka Gandhi) then how would you feel. I am not an expert of Hindu mythology - Mahabharata and Ramayana - but I remember certain scenes, if somebody do something in future, then what will you do? Then you will be in trouble (Tum to paani bhi nhi pi paoge)," he said while addressing reporters on Thursday.

READ: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns activist's 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant at his event, demands probe

Asaduddin Owaisi further went onto to ask the Congress to stay within their limits, reminding the party about the mandate of Telangana people which the Congress party lost during the assembly elections.

"I am telling you that the Telangana people have given their verdict, you have lost in the state. You have lost the Mahabharata here. You are worst than the Kauravas. Be in your limits (Adab ke daire main rahiye)," Owaisi added.

This outrage has come in the light of Congress's assumption that EC is in hands with the Telangana CM and Asaduddin Owaisi and has helped them in winning the elections by deleting over 15 lakh voters.