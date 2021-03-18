WATCH: BJP & Trinamool In Messy Violent Clash At Nandigram; Pradhan Seeks Central Forces

There appears to be no end to the political violence in poll-bound West Bengal as a fresh clash erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, on Thursday. The clash broke out in Nandigram during Suvendu Adhikari's rally. BJP blameed TMC workers for the clashes in Nandigram-- which is the battleground between Suvendu Adhikari and CM Mamata Banerjee.

While speaking with Republic, BJP spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said CM Mamata Banerjee has developed the culture of violence in West Bengal politics.

'TMC regime- total violence & intimidation of voters': Majumdar

"Actually, the culture of Bengal elections has been pursued by Ms Mamata Bandopadhyay- the present Chief Minister, by hook or crook, she has to anyhow capture votes. She has developed the culture of guns and bullets for Bengal elections and politics. A few months back, Bihar Elections were conducted and there was no violence and cases of booth capturing. There was no scenario of inter-party clashes but whenever you come to Bengal the present regime of TMC- they believe in total violence, booth capturing, intimidation of voters that is the 'Murder of Democracy," he said.

'Inkite Inkite Badla Nebo says Mamata': BJP's Majumdar's allegation

"Whatever is seen in the visuals, it is the testimony of violence, politics pursued by TMC and supported by Mamata Banerjee. She herself said it on stage that is on record 'Inkite Inkite Badla Nebo' that means I will take revenge each by each from the BJP supporters. That is what is happening in the streets", Majumdar added.

'Deploy Paramilitary Forces': Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan blamed TMC for the clash and urged Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces in Nandigram.

"The incident that took place in Nandigram is very unfortunate, democracy is being murdered. It has happened that Mamta didi herself is contesting from where she is contesting. Fight democratically if they have to fight. After Suvendu Adhikari's 'padayatra' started lots of people gathered because of his popularity but our Yuva Morcha leader was brutally attacked in Sona Chura chowk, in front of me. I appeal to the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary force here from today," Pradhan said.

