Jyotiraditya Scindia Asked Point-blank If Sachin Pilot Is Joining BJP; WATCH This

Amid the political uncertainty in Rajasthan, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday was asked whether Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot would join the BJP. Scindia who landed in Bhopal from Delhi chose not to answer the question about his ex-colleague.

'Sad to see my erstwhile colleague'

Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia had taken a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there. He claimed that Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Scindia had left the Congress a few months back and joined the BJP as he believed that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.