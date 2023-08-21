Watch Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Extraordinary Encounter With Snake During Press Conference

A day before Nag Panchami- a revered occasion dedicated to the worship of snakes in Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist traditions, an extraordinary encounter with a snake took place during the media interaction of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. On August 20, a day before Nag Panchami, as the media gathered to engage with the Chief Minister, a snake made an unexpected appearance, slithering its way into the scene.

The incident occurred during Baghel's public address on the upcoming events of the Congress party in the state. While the appearance of a snake amidst a crowd could have elicited panic, the Chief Minister displayed an exceptional level of calm and composure. Without showing any signs of alarm, he promptly identified the snake as ‘Pirpiti’ and urged those present not to harm the creature. In no time the video went viral as netizens could be seen praising the CM's calm.

"Pirpiti hain', daro mat, Pirpiti hain. (It is Pirpiti (snake)). Don't be afraid and don't hurt it," Baghel reassured the people around him, including concerned security personnel. The Chief Minister's unwavering demeanour and swift recognition of the snake's harmless nature left those present amazed. The term 'Pirpiti' refers to a non-venomous snake species that is native to certain parts of the state.

#WATCH | "Pirpiti hein', don't worry and don't hurt it", says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as a snake appears during his press conference pic.twitter.com/vhJYyMKeZ3 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Subsequently, Baghel conveyed to the press about the impending visit of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi to the state. Baghel shared, "Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on September 2... The event will draw a crowd of young people," as expressed by Bhupesh Baghel. The ruling Congress party has actively initiated its arrangements for the forthcoming assembly elections slated for later this year.