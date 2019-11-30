WATCH: CM Uddhav In Front Of Him, Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Convention To Introduce Himself

The newly-elected MLA from Worli constituency in Mumbai and first elected member from Thackeray family, Aaditya Thackeray attended the Maharashtra assembly session during the floor test on Saturday. In what may be called a departure from convention, Aaditya Thackeray while the headcount said his name as "Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray".

READ: CM Thackeray slams Fadnavis, says 'oath-taking in Shivaji & my parents' name isn't a sin'

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

WATCH: Ajit Pawar's first response on Fadnavis leading BJP walkout amid Maha floor-test