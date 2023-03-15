Watch: Congress Creates Chaos In Uttarakhand Assembly; State BJP Shares Video

The Congress on March 15 created ruckus in the Uttarakhand assembly and complete unrest was seen by the opposition MLAs. The Uttarakhand BJP tweeted the video where the MLAs were seen tearing, flinging papers, and breaking the assembly's mic.

The video was shared by the official Twitter account of Uttarakhand BJP and it accused Congress of doing politics at a very low level.

The tweet read, "It is a very unfortunate situation where Congress is doing politics at a very low level. Congress has stopped respecting the rules and regulations of the House and also the constitutional posts. The vandalism done by Congress MLAs in the House reflects their character."

बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण स्थिति है कि कांग्रेस बहुत निचले स्तर पर राजनीति कर रही है।



कांग्रेस ने सदन के नियम-कानून एवं संवैधानिक पदों का भी सम्मान करना छोड़ दिया है।



सदन में कांग्रेस के विधायकों द्वारा की गई तोड़फोड़ उनके चाल, चरित्र को दर्शाता है। pic.twitter.com/6UdwNK7pKA — BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) March 15, 2023

Uttarakhand Assembly speaker suspends 15 Congress legislators

Uttarakhand Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan also suspended 15 Congress legislators on March 15 for a day from attending the proceedings after their unruly behaviour.

The suspension came after the Opposition party created an uproar, demanding a discussion under Rule 310 on the issue of unemployment and the police lathi-charge on students who were protesting in Dehradun against a recruitment scam on February 9, and cases of examination paper leak in the state.

Khanduri had allowed a hearing on the matter under Rule 58 and called for Question Hour.

The state assembly speaker while talking to the media said that if the members have any kind of problem regarding the decision, it could be resolved by communication.

She said, “If members had any kind of problem regarding the decision, it could be resolved by communication. Climbing the secretary’s table and trying to come close to the Chair, it’s a serious and unacceptable issue. This kind of unruly behaviour is not at all correct.”

BJP Uttarakhand chief criticises suspended MLAs

BJP state chief Mahendra Bhatt criticised the suspended MLAs for their irrelevant behaviour and said that such kind of behaviour is unacceptable under any circumstances. He also said that the House is convened to discuss issues of public importance, but the Congress which is going through “frustration and disappointment”, is “trying to run away” from playing the role of a being a responsible opposition.