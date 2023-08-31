Watch | Congress Hooliganism In Kalaburagi Caught On Tape, Protest Erupts

In a shocking video, a supporter of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge is seen harassing and assaulting a Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation health inspector.

The supporter, who is also a Congress leader is identified as Avinash Bhaskar. Bhaskar barged into the Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday (August 31) and attacked the Municipal health inspector Dhanashetty in front of the deputy commissioner over the issue of granting a trade licence. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

In the video, Avinash and some other people can be seen using abusive language and threatening to kidnap Dhanashetty’s children.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Brahmapur police station and further investigation is underway. According to sources, Avinash Bhaskar, a leader from the grand old party, was involved in assault cases earlier too.

Ruckus after the incident

Soon after the incident came to light, the Palike staff demonstrated outside the civic body office and demanded immediate action against the culprit and an eye on the protection of Dhanashetty.

“Avinash and Raju barged into the office and assaulted a staffer. The police have assured us of action. Such incidents have occurred earlier too and it is difficult to work under such circumstances”, said a senior Palike official.

I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting

The incident comes at a time when the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is holding its third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday to discuss its plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. More than two dozen parties opposed to the BJP will be attending the two-day session. The 26-party Opposition alliance has already met twice -- first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18.