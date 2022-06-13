WATCH: Congress Leader Runs Away From Cop During Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's ED Summon

As the Congress workers protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the national capital as former party president Rahul Gandhi was being grilled by the Central agency in the National Herald case, Congress Youth President Srinivas BV was seen running away from a police officer who was trying to stop him.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Congress leader is getting down from his car when a police officer stops him. Immediately after, Srinivas BV pushes the police officer and runs away from the spot as fast as he can.

As soon as the video came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Congress for holding protests where most of the participants were clueless about what they were protesting against.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video of this incident on Twitter, and wrote, "They will not bow down, but just run away. This is not a satyagraha but a scam-graha. Jashn-e-Corruption."

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) too shared the video:

Congress protesters clueless about what they are protesting against

Earlier in the day, a dramatic situation had taken place ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED in the national capital. A crowd of protesters reached the ED office and Rahul's residence to express their 'solidarity'. Holding placards of "Rahul Gandhi no fear!", protesters sloganeered in favour of the Wayanad MP. However, when Republic TV questioned the protestors on why they were present there, not one mentioned the ED investigation in the National Herald case and instead came up with a variety of reasons that were in no way connected to the Central agency or its summons sent to the Gandhis. The Congress workers' responses that ranged from 'price hike' to 'here for a meeting' has raised suspicions that the people might have been hired.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning before the ED in connection to the National Herald case on Monday. Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 23. Ahead of his appearance before the ED, Rahul Gandhi met with party leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ED interrogates Rahul for 3 hours in first half

Rahul left the ED office after 3-hours of interrogation. Sources have revealed that the Gandhi scion was let off for a lunch break by the investigative agency. Republic has also gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, his first round of interrogation has ended under which he was given certain written questions.

The ex-Congress chief was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed. In the exercise of 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to submit his written responses to these questions.