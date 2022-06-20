WATCH: Congress Leader Sahay Confronted Over ‘Hitler’ Remark On PM Modi, Remains Defiant

In a shocking development, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay hurled vile abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. When confronted by Republic, the former Union Minister said that he doubts the future of the Agnipath recruits, adding that he only used an idiom against PM Modi. He also refused to apologise for his derogatory remarks.

"PM Modi and Rajnath Singh don't have guts so they put forward the chief of three services to defend the scheme. We have always shown Army the ultimate respect. They (government) are doing wrong with the Army," Sahay

The Congress leader further said that he will not apologise for his remarks. "I have used it just as an idiom. Does anyone takes the idiom back?"

#BREAKING | Republic confronts Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay over his derogatory remarks about PM Modi



Watch here - https://t.co/PtLIIeesrH… pic.twitter.com/jXhFoQYSvc — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2022

'Hitler ki maut': Jharkhand Congress leader abuses PM Modi

Addressing a public rally on Monday, former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay invoked Adolf Hitler to abuse PM Modi.

"BJP is the government of goons and Modi, who has come to this country in the form of Madari, has now spread dictatorship. It seems he (PM Modi) has crossed all the limits of the history of Hitler. Hitler had also created a similar organization, which was named Khakhi, which too, was created within the army. Modi Hitler Ke Rah Chalega Toh Modi Hitler Ki Maut Mare Marega. (If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die Hitler's death also), Remember Modi", he said.

Earlier last week, Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain had used unparliamentary words against PM Modi while criticising Enforcement Directorate's action against former party president Rahul Gandhi.