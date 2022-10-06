WATCH: Congress Leader Udit Raj Confronted Over Insult On President Murmu, Remains Defiant

After Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday insulted President of India Droupadi Murmu and said that no country should get a leader like her, Republic TV confronted him. When asked about his 'chamcha' remark on Droupadi Murmu, the Congress leader said that coming from the tribal community, Murmu has done nothing for the tribals since taking the charge as the President.

"She (Droupadi Murmu) was made President in the name of tribals. She is the President of India, but not a voice of tribals... She is a President and she also belongs to a tribal community. If nothing is being said for tribals, then we will say this," Udit Raj told Republic on Thursday. Adding further he said, "Droupadi Murmu has done nothing for the tribal community. I have said nothing wrong. Won't apologise."

#BREAKING | 'Droupadi Murmu has done nothing for the tribal community. I have said nothing wrong. Won't apologise': Congress leader Udit Raj on being confronted by Republic over his remark against President Murmu - https://t.co/0jhNvHdaFV pic.twitter.com/LnuRk5bhTg — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

Rather than apologising for his 'no country should get a President like Murmu', Udit Raj took to his Twitter and said, "My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to a higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 6, 2022

Congress insults President Murmu

Congress has yet again insulted President Droupadi Murmu and said that no country should get a leader like her. Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday, October 5, attacked the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu over her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' remark by saying, 'Chamchagiri (sycophancy) also has its limits'.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

'This shows Congress' anti-tribal character': BJP

Speaking to Republic over Udit Raj's insult to Droupadi Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not the first time that Congress has shown its true ‘Adivasi-Virodhi’ (Anti-tribal) character."

Adding further he said, "Congress president should take action against Udit Raj and sack him from the party or else this could be seen as they are supporting and endorsing the views of Udit Raj."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier when Droupadi Murmu was the NDA candidate for the presidential election, several Congress party leaders insulted her by calling her "evil", "dummy" and "puppet".