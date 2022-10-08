Watch: Congress MLAs Argue With Cops After Woman Files Molestation Complaint Against Them

A day after an FIR was registered against two Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs for allegedly molesting a woman onboard a train, Republic Media Network on Saturday accessed a video of the incident, where the two MLAs were seen having an argument with the cops, and one of the MLAs was clearly heard saying 'I am a legislator'. Notably, both the Congress MLAs have been booked under IPC Section 354 and investigation is currently underway.

Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and Kotma MLA Suneel Saraf were accused of holding a woman's hand and asking her to dine with them onboard the Rewanchal Express on its way from Rewa to Bhopal. The alleged incident took place between Katni and Damoh stations. The alleged victim then spoke to her husband, who is an advocate.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, one of the accused MLAs, Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha said, "I am sad about the fact that I did not evn utter a word, and still I was accused of such serious charges. I myself am a father of two daughters. How will I go and tell them after they read gthis news? We will dea with the political opponents in the elections, but the issue is with our personal lives. Even I can make baseless allegations against anyone if I want to, but more than my own image, I am worried of the image of the girl who filed the case."

Congress MLAs Booked For Allegedly Molesting Woman

On Friday, speaking on the case, sub-inspector Pramod Ahirwar of Sagar railway police said, "The woman has said she was asleep along with her 8-month-old child in the H1 coach of the train when the two legislators came, held her by the hand and asked her to dine with them. She has said Saraf and Kushwaha were talking loudly and disturbing her."

Meanwhile, both Congress MLAs have denied committing the alleged offense. Kushwaha said, "I did not even see her...I had given my seat to her. The allegations are baseless." On the other hand, Saraf interracted with the media, and stated, "If we had teased her. She would have done something or screamed? There were lots of people on the train."