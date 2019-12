The Congress party held celebrations in Mumbai and New Delhi on its 135th foundation day on Saturday, December 28, with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi hoisting the Indian flag in Delhi. The Maharashtra Congress celebrated with a flag march in Mumbai with AICC’s message ‘Save Bharat - Save Constitution’. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Balasaheb Thorat among others participated in the march between August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girguam Chowpatty.