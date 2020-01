On Saturday, Congress workers protested in the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office against the DPCC president Subhash Chopra and party worker Surendra Kumar. Workers stated that this year Surendra Kumar should not be given a ticket for the Delhi elections since he has lost 3 times consecutively. They also alleged that the Congress party was in talks with AAP and was giving the ticket to Kumar on purpose so that he would lose that seat.