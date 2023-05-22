WATCH | DKS Fulfills His Promise, Congress Purifies Vidhana Soudha With Cow Urine

Karnataka Congress workers on Monday, May 22 sprinkled cow urine and performed Pooja at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. This comes ahead of the first-day proceedings of the Karnataka assembly session. When asked what the leaders were doing, they responded by saying that “they are purifying the state assembly.”

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Congress workers sprinkle cow urine and perform Pooja at the State Assembly in Bengaluru. They said that they are 'purifying' Vidhana Soudha. pic.twitter.com/SWapoH7vOL May 22, 2023

DK Shivakumar’s warning to BJP turns out to be true

It is pertinent to note that, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the month of January had stated that he will clean the Vidhana Soudha with Dettol and cow urine, asking the ruling BJP to “pack up”.

DKS claimed that the legislative house was polluted by the “corruption” of the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the poll-bound state, Shivakumar said he will purify it with ‘Ganjala’ (cow urine), and that his party will come back to power after the upcoming assembly elections, bound to happen in April - May, which turned out to be true for the grand old party.

“There're only 40-45 days left for your govt. It's time to pack your tents. We'll clean Vidhana Soudha with Dettol. I also have cow urine for purification, this evil govt should go. That's what people want. Bommai, tell your ministers to pack up,” he said.

Shivakumar’s statements came following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) complaint with the Lokayukta, alleging irregularities in the ‘TenderSURE’ projects during their tenure.

Karnataka Congress big win

The Congress on May 13 emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to the EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) - 19 seats.

Two independent candidates also won in the election. Apart from it, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each. Meanwhile, the results of Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru are still pending after the Election Commission ordered recounting of postal ballots where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has a slender lead over BJP's C K Ramamurthy.

The ruling BJP had 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents at two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).