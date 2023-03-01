WATCH | Eggs Hurled At Telangana Congress President And MP Revanth Reddy

In a big embarrassment for Congress in Telangana’s Bhupalpally, the grand old party experienced unrest on Tuesday night after BRS supporters threw eggs and tomatoes on State Congress Chief A. Revanth Reddy when he was addressing a public event.

Reddy was addressing the gathering in the district headquarters town as part of his continuing "Hath Se Hath Jodo" padayatra when the incident took place.

Reports claim that as Revanth Reddy was addressing the crowd at the busy town centre, a group of enraged BRS cadres shouted, "Revanth Reddy Go Back." According to reports, following this the police personnel led them to a local movie theater.

The enraged party cadres

For a while, there was complete anarchy as the enraged party cadres of both sides threw rocks at one another, inciting conflict.

Significantly, security guards surrounded Revanth Reddy in a ring and attempted to shield him by clutching a piece of cloth. Several members of the Congress replied by throwing bottles and stones at BRS personnel in the theatre. For nearly ten minutes, both sides traded stone throws. The incident left the theater's windows broken.

A police sub-inspector was allegedly hurt when stones were thrown at him.