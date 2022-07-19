Watch: Eknath Shinde's Reply To Little Girl Seeking Advice On How To Become Chief Minister

In a recently gone viral video, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can be seen talking to a girl child who seeks suggestions from him on becoming the chief minister.

The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the girl named Annada Damre who visited the chief minister at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai. While talking to CM Shinde, she asked if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people just the way he did.

"During the floods in Assam, you waded through deep waters and helped people. Can I also become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?" the girl asked.

#WATCH | After meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai, a girl Annada Damre requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation and also asked if she could become the CM by helping flood-affected people just like he did?



Quite amused by her question, the chief minister along with many others who were present in the room laughed with joy and said, "You will definitely become the chief minister and we will soon pass a resolution on this".

The girl also asked CM Shinde to promise that he will take her to Guwahati during the Diwali celebrations this year to which he said, "Surely, we will go to Guwahati. Do you want to visit the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati?"

Replying to this, Annada nodded in agreement.

Chief Minister Shinde also asked the girl for her name and further turned to his advisors present in the room saying that "the girl is quite smart".

Eknath Shinde takes over as Maharashtra chief minister

Earlier in June, after weeks of turmoil in Maharashtra's political scenario as Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde along with many other MLAs went against the MVA-led government, Shinde was appointed as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

In addition to that, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the deputy chief minister. Prior to that, CM Uddhav Thackeray had resigned from his post following the political drama. During this while, Shinde along with 39 other MLAs camped in a hotel in Surat and later in Guwahati.

Notably, while Shinde was camping at a hotel in Guwahati, the entire state of Assam was reeling under the wrath of heavy rains and flooding causing massive damage. He had also donated Rs 51 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's relief fund to support the rescue work that was going on in the state.

