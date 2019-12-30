WATCH: Exposed By CRPF, Priyanka Vadra Now Takes Higher Moral Ground Over Her Security

Avoiding a direct response to a question on the CRPF’s statement on her assault allegations, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra on Monday stated that she did not care about her own security. Terming it a non-issue, she opined that the common man was more concerned about problems such as unemployment and women's safety.

In the press conference, Vadra declared that she would never raise the concerns pertaining to her security - though for the entirety of the last two days she and her party had gone on to level serious allegations against the CPRF.

Priyanka Vadra remarked, “Look, if you want to raise this issue, you should definitely raise this. I will not raise the issue of my security at all. This is absolutely a non-issue. This issue has nothing to do with the public. The public is concerned about what is happening in the state today. There is unrest, nobody has a job, there is unemployment, all the women are not safe. There are so many big problems, but you are raising this issue again and again.”

CRPF refutes Priyanka Gandhi's allegations

On Saturday, December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Subsequently, she reached her destination on a two-wheeler. On the other hand, the CRPF in a statement on Monday denied her allegations and explained the entire sequence of events.

The statement states: "On 28th Dec Sh Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj at around 0800hrs visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official. Regarding the sequence of events on 28th Dec,2019 the following security violation had occurred.

A) Unschedule Movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL could not be conducted. B) During travelling the protectee used non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. C) The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite this security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements."

