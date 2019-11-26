The Debate
WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis' Response To Ajit Pawar's Resignation

Politics

Watch what Devendra Fadnavis had to say when asked under who pressure did Ajit Pawar resign from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Making a sensational announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday, November 26, Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP will not form a government in Maharashtra and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation. Earlier, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also resigned from his post. Speaking about that, CM Fadnavis informed the media that Ajit Pawar cited personal reasons while resigning. When asked under whose pressure did Ajit Pawar resign, Devendra Fadnavis in a nebulous response said, "You will have to ask to know that." Watch the video above

