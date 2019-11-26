WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis' Response To Ajit Pawar's Resignation

Making a sensational announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday, November 26, Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP will not form a government in Maharashtra and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation. Earlier, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also resigned from his post. Speaking about that, CM Fadnavis informed the media that Ajit Pawar cited personal reasons while resigning. When asked under whose pressure did Ajit Pawar resign, Devendra Fadnavis in a nebulous response said, "You will have to ask to know that." Watch the video above