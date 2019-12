Hemant Soren, the soon-to-be sworn-in Chief Minister of the state of Jharkhand spoke to reporters today and said that the time has come to fulfill all their promises. He told reporters that he will soon be taking off to Delhi to visit JMM’s Congress allies and extend an invitation to them to his oath-taking ceremony, which is to be held on December 29. Hemant Soren was earlier seen cycling to his parents’ house to seek their blessings ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.