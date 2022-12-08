Last Updated:

WATCH: In Chat With Arnab, Amit Shah Had Already Predicted Mammoth BJP Victory In Gujarat

Amit Shah had even predicted that BJP will get more than 50% votes. "We will get more than 50% votes," the Union Minister had told Arnab.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Gujarat Elections

Image: Republic


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks all set to cross the 150-mark in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on December 8, in what is by all means a stupendous result. But one person who is perhaps not surprised by the scale of the success is Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had hinted the same over two weeks ago on November 23.

In an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami last month, Amit Shah had asserted that the BJP will break its own record of 127 seats, a record it had set in 2002 polls.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party hasn't lost a single election since 1990 (in Gujarat) be it Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha. We have won every election and I truly believe that in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls we will break every record of bagging the most number of seats and most votes. We are going to make a government will a full majority. Our ideology and the reach of our organisation is at its best currently and at the peak."

READ | Gujarat CM to take oath on December 12 in the presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah

He had even predicted that BJP will get more than 50% votes. "We will get more than 50% votes," the Union Minister had told Arnab.

READ | 'Gujarat election results will have positive effect on BJP's prospects in Karnataka': CM Bommai

FULL INTERVIEW: Amit Shah Speaks To Arnab Goswami on Gujarat Elections

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat

Heading for a two-thirds majority, the saffron party is poised to retain power in Gujarat for a record seventh term. Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did over 30 rallies in his home state, the BJP steamrolled Congress and AAP by winning or leading in 157 seats with a vote share of more than 52%.

READ | 'Revadi politics rejected': Shah takes a dig at AAP while congratulating people of Gujarat

The BJP is on course to surpass its personal record of 127 seats set in 2002 and an all-time record of 149 seats, which Congress had achieved in 1985 under Madhavsinh Solanki's leadership.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said Bhupendra Patel would continue as the chief minister of the state and his oath-taking ceremony would take place on December 12. 

READ | Gujarat Elections: Five gamechangers for BJP as party inching towards landslide victory
READ | PM Modi, Amit Shah dial CM Bhupendra Patel to congratulate on Gujarat's historic victory
First Published:
COMMENT