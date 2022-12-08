WATCH: In Chat With Arnab, Amit Shah Had Already Predicted Mammoth BJP Victory In Gujarat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks all set to cross the 150-mark in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on December 8, in what is by all means a stupendous result. But one person who is perhaps not surprised by the scale of the success is Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had hinted the same over two weeks ago on November 23.

In an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami last month, Amit Shah had asserted that the BJP will break its own record of 127 seats, a record it had set in 2002 polls.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party hasn't lost a single election since 1990 (in Gujarat) be it Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha. We have won every election and I truly believe that in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls we will break every record of bagging the most number of seats and most votes. We are going to make a government will a full majority. Our ideology and the reach of our organisation is at its best currently and at the peak."

#AmitShahSpeaksToArnab | Union Home Minister @AmitShah declares that the BJP will surpass its 2002 tally in 2022. Hear it all and more in the biggest election interview of the year. https://t.co/ZJ3qC8MIO9 pic.twitter.com/9Ew4nxLLNe — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

He had even predicted that BJP will get more than 50% votes. "We will get more than 50% votes," the Union Minister had told Arnab.

FULL INTERVIEW: Amit Shah Speaks To Arnab Goswami on Gujarat Elections

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat

Heading for a two-thirds majority, the saffron party is poised to retain power in Gujarat for a record seventh term. Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did over 30 rallies in his home state, the BJP steamrolled Congress and AAP by winning or leading in 157 seats with a vote share of more than 52%.

The BJP is on course to surpass its personal record of 127 seats set in 2002 and an all-time record of 149 seats, which Congress had achieved in 1985 under Madhavsinh Solanki's leadership.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said Bhupendra Patel would continue as the chief minister of the state and his oath-taking ceremony would take place on December 12.