WATCH: In Rare Occurrence, Tornado Strikes Punjab's Fazilka, Damages 50 Homes

A rare tornado struck Abohar in the Fazilka district of Punjab on Friday, March 24. The captured visuals show the clear swirling column of air carrying dust and debris.

As per sources, the cyclonic storm has caused great devastation in Bakanwala village of Khuiyan Sarwar block and about 50 houses have reportedly been damaged.

BSF swings into action for rescue operations

BSF jawans reached the village as soon as they received the information and began rescue operations. They also got a road that had been damaged, restored by cutting the fallen trees.

A lot of people who got buried under the debris were rescued by jawans and were later admitted to a government hospital.

The survivors who got buried under the debris have been identified as Ratan Singh, Sohan Singh, Bimla Rani, and Mahinder Singh.

Villagers incurred huge losses

The condition was so devastating that the orchards were also uprooted and the trees got uprooted and thrown into the air. Villagers also incurred a lot of financial losses due to the natural calamity. As soon as the administrative officials received the information, they reached the village to take stock of the damage.

Village Sarpanch Sukhdev Singh said that 50 houses have been damaged due to the cyclonic storm. The roofs of most of the houses have also been uprooted and people also got buried under the debris. The traffic in the area also came to a standstill due to the falling of a large number of trees.