WATCH: Indians Stranded At Kabul Airport Struggle To Return Home Amid Taliban Takeover

In a recent update concerning Indians' evacuation from Afghanistan, several Indians including Sikhs were seen waiting to board a plane back to India. With the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, commercial flights have suspended their operations, leaving Indians stranded in Kabul.

One of the Indians stuck at the Kabul Airport said, "So many people are stranded at the airport. We can't even move out as firing is still underway"

"In addition, there is fear of robbery. There is a huge crowd of nearly 4 lakh people standing outside the airport", he said, "Air India flight was supposed to arrive to revive us but there is no sign of it and Embassy is also not picking our calls".

Earlier, Narinder Pal Singh, a member of parliament in Afghanistan stranded at the Kabul gurdwara had said, “Approximately 100 Sikh families are staying at the gurdwara. Though we are feeling safer here, we cannot say anything as the situation is uncertain. There are no flights for us to be evacuated out of the country but we are trying to make arrangements".

India's measures to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan

On August 16, External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed, “The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak. The Government of India has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan".

Baghi added, “We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them".

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also assured that the Ministry of External Affairs and others who are responsible for the evacuation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan will make all the arrangements.

India Introduces New Category Of E-visa

the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'

(Image credit: REPUBLIC)