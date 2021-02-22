WATCH: Jharkhand Congress Leaders Fight At Party Meeting; Terms It 'internal Issue'

In yet another embarrassing development for the Congress, a verbal spat occurred between party workers on Monday at Congress Bhawan in Ranchi. Visuals from the meeting show Congress' Alok Dubey shouting at a colleague, while other party members held him back, in a bid to cool the situation. Dubey, later brushed off the spat saying 'It is an internal matter'.

Jharkhand Congress claims dance at farmer rally 'a ritual'; clarifies 'no Bollywood song'

Jharkhand Congress fight

#WATCH| Jharkhand: A verbal spat ensued between Congress workers during a meeting at Congress Bhawan in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/Ears2X6vpF — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Bihar: Congress meeting with in-charge turns chaotic, party workers hurl chairs

Dance performance at Congress' Farm rally

This development comes a mere day after a dancer was seen grooving to the tunes of a Bollywood song during the party's Kisan Janakrosh rally in Jharkhand's Saraikela. Facing BJP's ire, Spokesperson Rakesh Singha said that this has been the ritual of Jharkhand Adivasis. Speaking further, Jarkhand Congress Spokesperson said that they use music or some instrument to express happiness or anger. While stating that Saraikela is an Adivasi majority area, Sinha assured that strict action will be taken if film music was being played during the rally.

Sharing a clip of the dance at Congress' rally, BJP spokesperson RP Singh questioned the authenticity of Congress' protests in favour of the farmers and also asked who would be next to turn up at their protest against the farm laws. Former Union Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed the Congress and noted that the party would go to any extent to incite farmers against the Centre's farm laws. Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has held many Kisan Mahapanchayats, opposing Centre's Farm Laws.

Bihar Congress' spat

Previously, after the poll drubbing in Bihar Assembly polls in January, a meeting held by the Bihar state in charge Bhakta Charan Das culminated in chaos as the party workers participating in the meet hurled chairs on each other. According to sources, party workers were furious over the performance of Congress in the assembly elections and also on the candidates' selection for the polls. The incident took place on Tuesday when Congress General Secretary in charge Bhakta Charan Das arrived in Patna to review the party functioning in Bihar after the Bihar elections, along with Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Congress had badly lost the Bihar polls, managing to win just 19 out of 70 seats it contested, while its ally - RJD managed to bag 75 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The third ally of Mahagathbandhan -- the Left which contested on merely 29 seats, won 16 of them with the CPI (ML-Liberation) winning 12, a much better strike rate than Congress that contested on 70 seats. Currently, Congress is an alliance partner in the JMM government in Jharkhand with 18 seats.

