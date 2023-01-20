Watch: JP Nadda, CM Yogi Enjoy Kulhad Chai In Varanasi On Chilly Winter Morning

In a rare sight, BJP National President JP Nadda who is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh, was seen enjoying tea with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday morning. Two days after his term as party's chief was extended, Nadda arrived in Varanasi and offered prayers as well as performed 'aarti' at Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with CM Yogi.

JP Nadda, CM Yogi enjoys tea in Varanasi

On Friday morning, Nadda and CM Yogi took an exit from the temple premises as they spotted a tea stall nearby. Both the leaders surrounded by heavy security officials decided to have tea during winter morning, in front of the stall. In the video, Nadda and Yogi can be seen enjoying warm tea which was served in a Kulhad as they were interacting and smiling. (Kulhad is a cup that is made using clay or soil and used for serving tea/coffee). Other BJP leaders and workers present with them also had tea. Nearby residents gathered to witness the moment.

#WATCH | BJP National president JP Nadda & UP CM Yogi Adityanath enjoy tea following their visit to Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/m7kjKm8RPK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2023

On Wednesday, Nadda was welcomed at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport by CM Yogi and BJP workers. Following this, Nadda will leave for Ghazipur district to attend three programmes including offering prayers at Pawhari Baba Ashram and interacting with former soldiers and Jansabha.

On Tuesday, Nadda's term as BJP's national president was extended at the party's national executive meeting in the national capital. He will continue as BJP chief till June 2024.

He penned a "heartfelt note" to party workers after the extension and called upon them to put in all their energies and prepare themselves to see India usher in her "finest hour". Nadda underlined that he is deeply conscious of the expectations he carries. It is humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of steering a movement, which has seen many stalwarts leading it, he said. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's parliamentary board for trusting him to serve the party once again.