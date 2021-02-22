WATCH: Massive Crowds Swarm PM Modi's Rally In West Bengal Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in West Bengal's Hoogli show people gathering in large numbers to attend the PM Modi's rally. Chants of Vande Mataram echoed throughout the vicinity where the rally was organised as people responded with immense energy to PM Modi's call. The aerial view, from the helicopter that PM Modi arrived in, shows thousands of people arriving at the location to attend the rally of the prime minister. Addressing the rally, PM Modi asserted that Bengal is ready for Asol Poribotran - real transformation.

PM Modi launches key projects

PM Modi said that West Bengal should not make any further delay for development while launching key projects in the state including the metro project from Naupara to Dakshineswar.

"Modern infrastructure work in our country should have been done decades ago but it did not happen. Now there shouldn't be any further delay. Now we shouldn't stop even for a moment. Therefore, modern infrastructure is being given attention in the country. Being invested. Now new doors of possibilities are opening in West Bengal regarding railways. East Dedicated Freight Corridor is going to benefit West Bengal. A part of it has also been commissioned, very soon the entire corridor will open. Which will create opportunities for industries in Bengal as well," PM Modi said.