WATCH: MK Stalin Lands In Mumbai For Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in, Swamped By DMK Cadre

As the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, is ready to take the oath as the CM of Maharashtra, his guests have been slowly arriving in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony. DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) President MK Stalin arrived at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning to attend Thackeray's ceremony. Apart from him, many other dignitaries are expected to join Uddhav Thackeray for the ceremony that is set to take place in Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm.

List of Invitees

The leaders invited for the ceremony include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from these political figures, the opposition leader from Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the former Uttar Pradesh CM, Akhilesh Yadav, have also been invited. Additionally, the coalition has also invited 400 farmers to attend the ceremony of Maharashtra. It has also been reported that Uddhav Thackeray called Raj Thackeray, chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena personally for the swearing-in ceremony and he is also likely to attend.

Thackerays invite PM Modi & Sonia Gandhi

In what came out as a major surprise amidst the political chaos in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who is all set to take oath as the Maharashtra CM, spoke to the Prime Minister over the phone and invited him for the ceremony, Shiv Sena party sources confirmed. Apart from inviting the Prime Minister, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has also personally invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the ceremony. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the State on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath for the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the State took the oath on Wednesday morning.

