WATCH: The Moment Jyotiraditya Scindia Joined BJP, In The Presence Of JP Nadda

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed.

Nadda welcomes Scindia

Welcoming Scindia into the Party Nadda said, "Today is a matter of great happiness for all of us and today I am remembering our senior-most leader, the late Rajmata Scindia. Both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have been a major contributor to the ideology from the founding and establishment of the party.

Jyotiraditya Ji is joining his family today, I welcome him heartily. Rajmata Ji has been an idol for us and a leader who gives a vision and direction to all of us. She helped the party to advance its ideology from infancy. I extend my heartfelt greetings on my behalf and on behalf of all the workers."

Scindia's first statement after joining BJP

Speaking at the induction ceremony Scindia said, "I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it."

"There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier," he added.

Slamming the Congress Scindia said, "I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.