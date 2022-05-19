WATCH: Navjot Sidhu Issues First Response After Receiving 1-yr Jail Term In Road Rage Case

Hours after being sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the three-decade-old road rage case, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has responded to the vedict by stating, "Will submit to the majesty of law".

Sidhu tweeted saying,

Will submit to the majesty of law …. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 19, 2022

'No Comments': Navjot Singh Sidhu

After putting out the tweet, Sidhu was spotted outside his residence in a saffron turban, following which he was confronted by the media. However, the ex-PCC chief walked away saying 'no comments'.

Earlier, the court ordered a one-year jail sentence for Sidhu, but rejected a plea for fastening culpable homicide against the cricketer-turned-politician. On May 15, 2018, the SC had set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order awarding him a three-year jail term in the case, but held him guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen.

Holding Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing harm" to the victim, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. In September 2018, the apex court agreed to examine a review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and issued notice to Sidhu.

1988 Road Rage case against Sidhu

In the year 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu hit a man named Gurnam Singh on his head, which led to his death. The family of the deceased had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its previous order which acquitted the former Punjab MLA.

Since 1988, the case has gone through the Sessions Court, High Court, and then the Supreme Court. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence and gave the benefit of the doubt. The order was challenged by the victim's family before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years of imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.