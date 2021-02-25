WATCH: Odisha Congress Workers Clash With Each Other; Call It A 'rehearsal' To Fight BJP

In a bizarre incident, Congress workers were seen clashing with each other outside their party office in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. On being asked about the reason behind the clashes, the Congress workers claimed that they were 'training' to fight the BJP, and that it was all a big 'rehearsal'.

'We do this regularly': Congress leader

While speaking to the media after the violent clashes, senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray said, "It was all drama. Youth Congress, Congress from OB Cell, Mahila Congress, all do this regularly to do a rehearsal. They are taught to do this, to throw this, to hit this. This helps them to practice to take on the Opposition and the BJP. This is our training. This is our rehearsal."

As per sources, this bizarre statement by the party comes as a face-saver after a scuffle broke out at the OBC Congress meeting due to reasons unknown to the top brass. The clashes which broke out at the Congress Bhavan in the city later continued outside on the roads, in front of the media conveying the seriousness of the infighting.

This is not the first time that the Odisha Congress has engaged in unruly behavior in the state. Last year, in the Odisha assembly, senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati was spotted banging his head against the Speaker's podium while demanding the state government to withdraw its decision to shut down schools in the state. Speaking to media outside the Odisha Assembly, Congress' Taraprasad Bahinipati said, "I will commit suicide in front of Speaker if the schools closure decision is not changed."

