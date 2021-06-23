WATCH: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Arrives In Delhi For PM Modi's J&K All-party Meet

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday arrived in Delhi one day ahead of the scheduled meeting of all parties of Jammu and Kashmir leaders. In the video, she can be seen coming out of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport but refused to talk to the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to host an all-party meeting of Jammu & Kashmir leaders in Delhi on June 24.

On Tuesday, the Gupkar leaders-- PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with the National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah --accepted the all-party meet invitation. The Indian National Congress also decided to participate in the scheduled meeting after a high-level meeting on Tuesday that was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi.

"All of us are going to attend the meeting. We don't know what their agenda is but we will put our agenda before them. We will try to ensure confidence-building measures like releasing the political prisoners. People here are distressed in the last two years," Mufti said.

Mehbooba Mufti Bats For Dialogue With Pakistan

On June 22, Mehbooba Mufti once again urged for the need to include Pakistan in India's internal matters. With discussion on restoring statehood, the delimitation exercise, and assembly elections in J&K allegedly on the agenda with PM, the PDP leader stressed inviting Pakistan to reach a 'resolution' in the UT.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti said, "They say there are engaging in dialogues with us, we say they are doing dialogues with Taliban in Doha. Then in Jammu and Kashmir, they should do dialogues with everyone including Pakistan to reach a resolution."

Her comments come in reference to the alleged 'quiet visit' that senior Indian officials made to Doha to speak to the Taliban’s political leadership. She later backtracked and said that Pakistan would not be discussed as it was not on the agenda.

PM Modi's meeting on June 24

This will be the Prime Minister's first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Central government abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into UTs. The PM's meeting with the political parties from Jammu and Kashmir is part of the Centre's initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory.

The PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ) is a combination of six mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir that are-- National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, People's Conference, and the Panthers Party. The leaders of all the political parties of the valley were telephonically invited by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for participation in the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister's residence in the national capital at 3 pm on June 24 (Thursday).

The invitees include four former chief ministers-- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

