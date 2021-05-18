WATCH: PM Modi Names 3 Weapons Against COVID-19, Dubs Officials As 'field Commanders'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 18, chaired a meeting with field officials from state and districts in regards to the COVID management. During his address, PM Modi underlined the three weapons against the virus-- local containment zones, aggressive testing, and correct and complete information. In his address, PM dubbed the officials "field commanders" in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, PM Modi said that strict action will be taken against the black-marketers of the medical equipment, Remdesivir and other essentials.

Local containment zones are our weapons: PM Modi

While addressing officials from states, districts on COVID-19 management, PM Modi noted, "What are our weapons against this virus? Our weapons are- Local containment zones, aggressive testing, and correct and complete information to the people. How many beds are available in hospitals, where are available, this information easily improves the convenience of the people."

PM Modi added, "All of you are in a very important role in this war against Coronavirus. You are the field commander of this war. As in any war, the field commander gives the basic form of the plan. Fights that battle on the ground. Decides according to circumstances. All of you are supporting this fight as field Commander of India, today."

PM asks for aggressive testing

Highlighting the efforts of the frontline workers, PM urged to motivate them with gestures and actions. He said, "In the same way, there should be strict action against people who are involved in black-marketing. It is your duty as a field commander to mobilize frontline workers. Frontline workers are always inspired by your actions and conduct. He trusts and flares up."

PM Modi also talked about the smooth run of vaccination. He stated, "The vaccine drive will also continue amid all this and you all must also ensure that there is no vaccine wastage. Vaccine wastage can be reduced to nil if we follow the best practices. Not just that you all are also the logistical heads of all these efforts, and your efforts in these areas must be flawless."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also attended the virtual meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.