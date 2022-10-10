WATCH: PM Modi Recalls How Mulayam Singh Blessed Him As PM; Here's His Touching Tribute

Speaking at an event in Gujarat on Monday, PM Modi paid tribute to SP patriarch and ex-UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away earlier in the morning. Terming it a big loss to India, he recalled that Yadav had blessed him after he was declared as the PM candidate of BJP for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Moreover, he also highlighted that the SP patriarch had predicted his re-election as the PM in 2019 on the floor of the Lok Sabha. On this occasion, the PM extended his condolences to Yadav's dear ones and supporters.

PM Modi stated, "The passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav is a big loss to the nation. I have shared a very special relationship with Mulayam Singh. When we use to meet as Chief Ministers, we would feel an affinity towards each other. When BJP blessed me as the PM candidate for the 2014 election, I called top leaders in the opposition to seek their blessings. I remember Mulayam Singh's blessings and words of advice. Mulayam Singh never wavered in the blessings given to me in 2013."

"Despite political opposition, when the last session of Parliament was underway in 2019, what a senior leader like Mulayam Singh Yadav said is a big blessing in any party worker's life. He said in Parliament that Modi Ji takes everyone along and that's why I have full faith that he will again be elected as the PM in 2019. He had such a big heart that I kept getting his blessings till he was alive," he added.

#WATCH: PM Modi speaks about when Mulayam Singh had predicted he'd return as PM in 2019; adds, 'from Gujarat, from the land of the Narmada, I pay my tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav ji' - https://t.co/KlMrNowK0D pic.twitter.com/W5trtMId2G — Republic (@republic) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

In a big loss for Indian polity, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 at 8.16 am today. While he was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22, Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 2 after his health deteriorated. Since then, his condition remained critical and was put on life-saving drugs. The Uttar Pradesh government declared a three-day mourning and announced that he will be cremated with full state honours. His final rites will take place at about 3 pm in Saifai.