Watch: PM Modi Rescues CM Gehlot As 'Modi Modi' Chants Erupt Before Latter's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, landed in Rajasthan where he shared a stage with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and launched projects worth Rs 5,500 crores in Nathdwara. At the location, both PM Modi and CM Gehlot addressed the crowd but the latter faced a minor inconvenience as the crowd started chanting 'Modi, Modi' when he approached the dais. It was at this moment when PM Modi came to the rescue of Gehlot and signalled the crowd for silence and let the Rajasthan CM speak.

Popularity never seen before!! When Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was called on stage, the crowds welcomed him with chants of "Modi!! Modi!!!" pic.twitter.com/2NpSk2E5il May 10, 2023

"Popularity never seen before!! When Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was called on stage, the crowds welcomed him with chants of "Modi!! Modi!!!" BJP's Preeti Gandhi tweeted.

PM Modi in Rajasthan

Launching projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, PM Modi while addressing the crowd in Nathdwara said, "The Government of India believes in the mantra of development of the country, development of the state. Rajasthan is one of the largest states of the country, Rajasthan is the bearer of India's bravery, India's heritage, India's culture. The more Rajasthan develops, India's development will accelerate."

"People full of negativity neither have foresight nor are they able to rise above political selfishness. They only like to create controversy. You might have heard some people say 'Ki Aata pehle ya Data pehle' but history is witness that along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development," said PM Modi while calling out the naysayers.