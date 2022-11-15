WATCH: PM Modi's Light Moments With Rishi Sunak & Joe Biden At G20; Meets & Greets Others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently attending the crucial G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali, on Tuesday, November 15, shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen meeting and greeting all the world leaders, like United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others.

As seen in the video, PM Modi was seen shaking hands with world leaders during the G-20 Summit. PM Modi also shared some light moments with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. PM Modi also met the United Kingdom's newly elected Prime Minister of Indian origin Rishi Sunak. Both were seen having a conversation in the hallway.

PM Modi at G20 Summit 2022

The Prime Minister arrived in Bali on Monday to take part in the G20 Summit of the world's major economies and hold bilateral meetings. Earlier in the day, while interacting with the Indian diaspora, PM Modi spoke about the century-old relations between India and Indonesia.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said that India is greatly moving ahead with its Atmanirbhar Bharat approach. He also invited the Indians living in Indonesia to Madhya Pradesh's Indore for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. While attending an Indian community event in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, PM Modi said, "India and Indonesia have a century-old connection and both countries shared a common goal and culture. After coming to Bali every Indian has a different feeling, I am also feeling the same vibration."

Speaking on the relationship between India and Indonesia, PM Modi said, "We often say in conversation, it's a small world. If we look at the relations between India and Indonesia, then this thing is absolutely correct. The huge waves of the sea have kept the relations between India and Indonesia as full of excitement and alive as the waves."

Referring to the time when an earthquake hit Indonesia, PM Modi said, "In 2018 when Indonesia was struck by an earthquake, India started Operation Samudra Maitri. That year I visited Jakarta and I said that India and Indonesia are 90 nautical miles apart. In fact, both countries are closer by 90 nautical miles."