Watch: PM Modi's Warm Gesture Of Picking Up Ex-President Pratibha Patil’s Handkerchief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 25 ended up winning several hearts with a warm gesture, when he was seen picking up former President Pratibha Patil's handkerchief, just moments ahead of new President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament earlier in the day.

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, PM Modi was seen sitting next to the former President and having a cordial conversation with her. When all the dignitaries in the hall stood up just at the time when the oath-taking ceremony was about to begin, Patil accidentally dropped her white colour handkerchief. In no time, PM Modi kneeled down to pick the handkerchief and returned it gracefully to the first female President of the country.

Pratibha Devisingh Patil served as the 12th President of India from July 25, 2007 to July 25, 2012. Patil was the first female President of India. A member of the Indian National Congress, Pratibha Patil won the elections on July 21, 2007. She had previously served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007.

Droupadi Murmu becomes first tribal President of India

It is pertinent to mention that Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India on Thursday, July 21. A candidate required 5,43,216 votes out of the total 10,86,431 votes. Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while her contender Yashwant Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes, as stated by the Returning Officer of the election, PC Mody.

In addition, the former Governor of Jharkhand is the only female to hold the position after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who presided as India's 12th president from July 2007 to July 2012.

