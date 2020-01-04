WATCH: Pro-CAA Protester Confront Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy In UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy had an unexpected encounter with a pro-CAA protester who raised slogans against her party for its opposition to the contentious new citizenship law. Priyanka Vadra was on her way to UP's Meerut from Muzzafarnagar on National Highway 58 in Daurala when the incident happened. Congress workers and policemen drove the man out of the way.

"They are trying to divide the country. They are opposing the settlement of minorities who are fleeing persecution but want those who will act as their vote bank," the protester named Sudesh said.