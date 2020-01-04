The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: Pro-CAA Protester Confront Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy In UP

Politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy had an unexpected encounter with a pro-CAA protester in UP who raised slogans against her party for its opposition to CAA.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy had an unexpected encounter with a pro-CAA protester who raised slogans against her party for its opposition to the contentious new citizenship law. Priyanka Vadra was on her way to UP's Meerut from Muzzafarnagar on National Highway 58 in Daurala when the incident happened. Congress workers and policemen drove the man out of the way.

"They are trying to divide the country. They are opposing the settlement of minorities who are fleeing persecution but want those who will act as their vote bank," the protester named Sudesh said.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ADNAN SHOCKED WITH MJ'S TWEET
IRFAN PATHAN BIDS ADIEU TO CRICKET
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
WW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN BACKFIRES
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
IRFAN PATHAN RETIRES